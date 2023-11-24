Northeast Community Center To Temporarily Close November 25-26

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation advises citizens that the Northeast Community Center will temporarily close Saturday, Nov. 25, and Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, for floor maintenance. Normal hours of operation will resume Monday, Nov. 27.

The Northeast Community Center is located at 4075 Gordon Stinnett Avenue in Chesapeake Beach.

