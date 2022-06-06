Northern High School Men’s Track and Field Team Win 3A State Title

OWINGS, Md. — On Saturday, May 28, fierce rivals Northern High School and Huntingtown High School faced off in a battle of speed, strength, and endurance at the Prince George’s Sports Leaning Complex, with the Boys 3A Maryland Track and Field State Title on the line.

The contest was an incredibly close one, but in the end, Northern just managed to squeak out the win by a score of 57-55 to claim the state title.

Northern Track Coach Josh Dawson told SOMD News after the event, “I just didn’t know it was going to be that close. We had a lot of kids set personal records, and we scored in a lot more events this year than we had in previous years. But for me, it was great to see the boys get a state title, their first since 1983, and validate all the hard work all the coaches put in.”

The men of Northern Track and Field put on impressive and notable performances in several events.

Hurdles runner Ragiariki Lewis earned a first-place victory in the 300-meter hurdles, while the relay team of Justin Dowell, Jordan Tuck, Daniel Cooley, and Nathan Jacobs earned second place in the 1600-meter relay.

Huntingtown also had many commendable performances.

In the shot put event, thrower Adaz Szatanek won first place overall in the competition.

In addition, thrower Aiden Walker, along with Szatanek, won first and second place, respectively in the discus event.

The Northern Women’s Track Team managed to capture fourth place in their 3A State Title Competition.

This title was won by Howard High School of Ellicott City.

