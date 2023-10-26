Northern Wins 2023 SMAC Field Hockey Championship

Credit: Paul Crickenberger via Facebook

GREAT MILLS, Md. – On Monday, October 23, 2023, the Northern Patriots defeated the Leonardtown Raiders 1-0 to win the SMAC Field Hockey Championship. The game was hosted at Great Mills High School.

Northern finished with an overall record of 11-1-0 while Leonardtown was undefeated at 11-0-0 leading up to the championship game.

Both teams should be proud of their dominant seasons, and their very competitive championship game. Expect to see both of these teams dominating once again next year.

