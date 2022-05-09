DAHLGREN, Va. – Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) plans to conduct range testing May 9-10 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. that may produce very loud noise in communities surrounding Naval Support Facility Dahlgren.

Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone, as described in 33 CFR 334.230, will be restricted during testing.

Range schedules can change frequently.

For daily updates on range operations and test schedules, call the NSWCDD Range and Weapons Testing toll free hotline at (877) 845-5656 or visit the Potomac River Test Range website, http://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/WarfareCenters/NSWCDahlgren/NSWCDDRangeSchedule.aspx

For questions or more information, contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office at NSWCD_103.fct@navy.mil

or (540) 653- 8154.