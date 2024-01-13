Aerojet Rocketdyne, an L3Harris Technologies company, and Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) have signed a multi-year agreement to increase production for solid rocket motors. [Pictured left to right: Tyler Evans, President of Missile Solutions, Aerojet Rocketdyne; Ross Niebergall, President, Aerojet Rocketdyne; Ashley Johnson, Technical Director, NSWC IHD; Navy Capt. Steve Duba, Commanding Officer, NSWC IHD]

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) officially announced the signing of a Public-Private Partnership (P3) Agreement with Aerojet Rocketdyne, an L3Harris Technologies company, under the command’s Center for Industrial and Technical Excellence (CITE) designation, in January.

CITE is a statutory authority allowing P3s to perform work related to the command’s core competencies. This designation allows the Navy to more efficiently maintain an organic energetics capability and manage under-utilized capacity.

Under this 10-year agreement, NSWC IHD and Aerojet Rocketdyne will work together to increase production of solid rocket motors for national defense programs.

“NSWC IHD has repeatedly answered the call and supplied our warfighters with the best weapons, tools and equipment needed to win the fight and bring them home safely. The signing of this P3 Agreement is further proof of that,” said NSWC IHD Commanding Officer CAPT Steve Duba. “I am proud of the strategic work being done to strengthen the Arsenal and meet the Navy’s demand signal.”

NSWC IHD received the CITE designation in May 2014, for depot maintenance and military arsenal activities. This designation provides the legal authority for NWSC IHD to enter into P3 agreements for the development, manufacture, test, maintenance, and storage of energetic materials, and ordnance systems.

“NSWC IHD is the Navy’s Arsenal, and as such, has a rich history of advancing state of the art and providing comparative advantage to naval munitions and naval warfighting capability,” said NSWC IHD Technical Director Ashley Johnson. “This partnership will only bolster that capability through the production of solid rocket motors.”

