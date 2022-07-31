INDIAN HEAD, Md. – Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) is pleased to honor seven employees recognized in multiple categories at the 2022 Warfare Centers Awards.

This year’s 144 nominations represent the calendar year 2021 accomplishments of 1,094 members throughout the Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare Centers enterprise. Established in 2005, the Warfare Centers Awards program recognizes exceptional employee achievements in the talent management, information security, innovation, collaboration, knowledge sharing and technical support services. Nominations were reviewed and ranked against the award criteria by a three-member executive Senior Executive Service panel.

Knowledge Sharing Award: Linda Magee

For harnessing her highly developed knowledge sharing skills in the successful leadership of the Financial Improvement and Audit Readiness Team at NSWC IHD. Magee completed on-going internal audits, facilitated year-end processes and prepared the NSWC IHD workforce to achieve a satisfactory rating in the Inspector General’s inspection.

Knowledge Sharing Award (Warfare Centers’ Research Commons Team): NSWC IHD represented by Lori Butcher

For the team’s innovative digital library that provides knowledge management resources and tools to more than 4,000 researchers across the Department of the Navy and Department of Defense. Butcher’s work on the Research Commons Team expanded access to essential research and information while avoiding duplication of efforts and resources through a shared subscription model that saved more than $6 million dollars across the participating warfare centers.

Technical Support Services Award: Michael C. Sawchak

For his technical expertise as the project manager for the Airborne Expendable Counter Measures program. Sawchak’s efforts delivered more than two million cartridge actuated devices, 60 price sheets, 60 requests for variance, 15 engineering change proposals (ECP) and 800 shipping documents, which saved more than $1.6 million in testing and other tasking over the last 20 years due to a value ECP early in production.

John C. Mickey Award for Collaboration (Warfare Centers’ Barracuda Team): NSWC IHD members included Elo Agbaike (now a Naval Ordnance Safety and Security Activity employee), Tom Deloache, John T. Glinko and Halima Khatun

For collaboration across NSWC Carderock, Indian Head, Newport, Panama City, and Philadelphia Divisions, the team prepared for the Barracuda Critical Design Review by successfully executing the Barracuda System Requirements, System Functional and Support Equipment Preliminary Design reviews.

NSWC IHD — a field activity of the Naval Sea Systems Command and part of the Navy’s Science and Engineering Establishment — is the leader in ordnance, energetics, and EOD solutions. The Division focuses on energetics research, development, testing, evaluation, in-service support, manufacturing and disposal; and provides warfighters solutions to detect, locate, access, identify, render safe, recover, exploit and dispose of explosive ordnance threats.