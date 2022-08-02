WALDORF, Md. – On August 1 at 8 p.m., officers responded to Mall Circle for the report of a citizen robbery.

The victim, a juvenile, reported the suspects approached him in a hallway near the food court, displayed a firearm and stole his jacket and shoes.

The suspects fled on foot. Officers canvassed the area and located the suspects in the parking lot of a nearby business.

One of the suspects was in possession of a replica AR-15 style pellet gun. Two suspects, a 15-year-old female and a 17-year-old male were charged with armed robbery.

The suspects were charged on a juvenile offense report and in accordance with Maryland law, they were released to their parents. The investigation is ongoing.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.