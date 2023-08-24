Officers Arrest Armed Robbery Spree Suspects

Hevander Maradiadi Lozano and Christian Garcia Carranza

SUITLAND, Md. – Prince George’s County Police patrol officers arrested two suspects linked to multiple armed robberies at businesses in the county last week. The suspects are identified as 18-year-old Hevander Maradiadi Lozano of District Heights and 19-year-old Christian Garcia Carranza of District Heights

On August 16, 2023, at approximately 1:20 am, officers responded to the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road for the report of an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant. Within an hour and a half of that call, two additional calls were received for two more armed robberies at fast food restaurants – in the 8700 block of Central Avenue and the 6100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway. Within 10 minutes of the third reported robbery, patrol officers observed the suspects’ vehicle driving in the area of Marlboro Pike and Forestville Road. After a pursuit, the suspect vehicle came to a stop in the 7600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue and both suspects were taken into custody. The preliminary investigation revealed the suspects are also linked to a fourth armed robbery at a fast food restaurant in the 3500 block of Branch Avenue on August 13, 2023.

Anyone with information on these cases or suspects is asked to call the Robbery Unit at 301-516-2830.

