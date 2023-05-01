WALDORF, Md. – On April 28 at 12:19 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Stone Avenue in Waldorf for the report of an intrusion alarm at a school.

When officers arrived, they observed a vehicle in the parking lot. Upon making contact with the driver, the odor of cannabis was detected.

Further investigation revealed a loaded firearm in the car as well as suspected cannabis. The driver, Devaughn Marquel McAllister, 28, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm inside a vehicle, possession of a firearm without a serial number, and other related charges.

Officers also checked the school but did not find any signs of a burglary. On April 28, a district court commissioner released McAllister on a $1,500 unsecured bond. Cpl. Morrison is investigating.

