Official 2023 Maryland SkillsUSA Southern Region Competition Results

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Maryland SkillsUSA Southern Regional Competition took place on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center in Leonardtown, MD. 

Students from the Forrest Center (FCTC) in St. Mary’s County, the Career & Technology Academy (CTA) in Calvert County, as well as North Point High School (NP) and the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center (Stethem) in Charles County participated in a wide variety of skilled trades’ competitions. Students receiving 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each contest advance to the state conference along with students whose contests are state only competitions. 

Some competitions were done locally at the participating school due to low participation or lack of programs in that career field at the other high schools.  These competitions have been noted if the school completed a local competition before the regional date.  Some schools will send their top three straight to the state conference. 

Waiting to compete in First Aid/CPR Competition (students from CTA, FCTC, & Stethem)
Competitors from the Digital Cinema Production competition pausing from presenting their scripts to the judges (students shown (not in order) Sam Hall, Makayla Maiers, Blake Hill, Victoria McCreary, Dominic Perrotta, Taylor Hill, Catherine Smith, and Wyatt Soellner)
Various competitors from Advertising Design, Technical and Architectural Drafting after competing 
Lt. April Delabrer (Criminal Justice Instructor at FCTC) giving last minute pep talks to her Criminal Justice and CSI competitors
Kasey Wheeler from FCTC competing in Carpentry
Nabil Guffey (Auto Service Technology Instructor at FCTC) overseeing a competitor for Light Maintenance and Repair.
Students from FCTC, CTA, & NP made cables and troubleshot some network issues to compete in Internetworking

Contests results are as follows: 

Advertising Design 

Gold:  Blake Brady, FCTC 

Silver:  Shyla Allgood, NP 

Bronze:  Yuki Ruiz, NP 

Architectural Drafting 

Gold:  Nerissa Zobell, FCTC 

Silver:  Andrew Bethen, NP 

Bronze:  Sean Cooper, FCTC 

Automotive Maintenance & Light Repair 

Gold:  Thomas Marshall, CTA 

Silver:  Aidan Klinc, NP 

Bronze:  Joshua Jones, NP 

Automotive Service Technology 

Gold:  Angel Guzman, CTA 

Silver:  Brandon Gordon, NP 

Bronze:  Austin Howard, Stethem 

Baking and Pastry Arts 

Gold:  Anna Tripp, FCTC 

Silver:  Tanner Gaton, CTA 

Bronze:  Danielle Washington, NP 

Basic Health Care Skills 

Gold:  Manmeet Kaur, Stethem 

Silver:  Gracie Hutton, FCTC 

Bronze:  Amalachukwu Okaye, Stethem 

Carpentry 

Gold:  Connor Wise, FCTC 

Silver:  Kasey Wheeler, FCTC 

Bronze:  Nathaniel Miliken, CTA 

Cosmetology (CTA Only) 

Gold:  Adley Paau Pesquara, CTA 

Silver:  Lacey Hancock, CTA 

Bronze:  Casey Bowen, CTA 

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) 

Gold:  Gizelle Swann, Harlee Keen, & Kaelyn Buoy, NP 

Silver:  Madison Hurd, Aubrey Quiambas, & Aaliyah Davis, NP 

Bronze:  Amber Brown, Emma Hall, & Breanna Doyle, CTA 

Criminal Justice 

Gold:  Keirstin Perez, NP 

Silver:  Madison Cookey, FCTC 

Bronze:  Aaron Sellow, NP 

Culinary Arts 

Gold:  Jacob Adamson, CTA 

Silver:  Amy Ontko, CTA 

Bronze:  Quinn Maloit, CTA 

Digital Cinema Production 

Gold: Levi Maiers & Victoria McCreary, CTA  

Silver:  Taylor Hill & Catherine Smith, Stethem 

Bronze:  Sam Hall & Blake Hill, CTA 

Electrical Construction Wiring 

Gold:  Victor Peña, NP 

Silver:  Matthew Strickland, FCTC 

Bronze:  Colton Raley, FCTC 

Emergency Medical Technician 

Gold:  Caroline Robinson & Travis Winston, CTA 

Silver:  Christopher Bell & Kaelyn White, FCTC 

Bronze:  Hunter King & Kaileigh Weems, CTA 

Firefighting 

Gold:  Riley Kulikowski, CTA 

Silver:  Cody Davenport, CTA 

Bronze:  Nick Boswell, CTA 

First Aid/CPR 

Gold:  Amanda Hill, FCTC 

Silver:  Gabrielle Hicks, FCTC 

Bronze:  Amelia Whittington, FCTC 

HVAC 

Gold:  William Walton, CTA 

Silver:  Jeffrey Wink, CTA 

Bronze:  Connor Finnegan, CTA 

Internetworking 

Gold:  Amulya Akula, NP 

Silver:  Camille Van Erp, FCTC 

Bronze:  Weston Carr, FCTC 

Nurse Assisting 

Gold:  Averi Lewis, CTA 

Silver:  Ali Alameer, FCTC 

Bronze:  Matthew Bowie, CTA 

Sheet Metal 

Gold:  Luke Stevens, CTA 

Silver:  Nathan Lagimoniere, CTA 

Bronze:  Austin Crouse, CTA 

TeamWorks (CTA Only) 

Gold:  Gariela Mejia Moran, Mason Kidwell, Tyler Smith, & Logan Kinner, CTA 

Silver:  Andrew Wroten, Ashley Zachary, Cameron Bowen, and Kira Paau, CTA 

Technical Drafting 

Gold:  John Shorb, FCTC 

Silver:  Michael Owens, FCTC 

Bronze:  Jeff Martines, FCTC 

Photography (CTA Only) 

Gold:  Nathan Coston, CTA 

Silver:  Waylon Trigger, CTA 

Bronze:  Charles Smith, CTA 

Plumbing 

Gold:  Robert Phipps, CTA 

Silver:  Kaden Walp, CTA 

Bronze:  Jose Rodriguez, Stethem 

Many industry partners volunteered their time creating, chairing, and judging competitions.  Some donated supplies and materials for the competitions and prizes for the medalists.  Thank you for your time and donation(s): 

Local 26 Joint Apprenticeship Training Center (JATC) 

Staff members from Medstar Hospital 

Volunteers from the local Fire & Rescue Squads 

Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department for hosting our Firefighting competition. 

Staff members from the St. Mary’s, Charles, and Calvert County Sheriff’s Department 

Staff members from the College of Southern Maryland 

Staff members from the St. Mary’s County Government 

Leonardtown Collision Center 

WM Davis General Contractor 

Calvert Broadcast 

Queen Anne’s County Television 

Many staff members from St. Mary’s, Charles, and Calvert County Public Schools 

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce and to help each student excel. A nonprofit national education association, SkillsUSA serves middle-school, high-school and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations (www.skillsusa.org). The SkillsUSA Maryland State Leadership and Skills Conference takes place March 24-25, 2023, in the Anne Arundel County & Baltimore areas (www.mdskillsusa.org). 

For more information, contact Mary Thompson (mkthompson@smcps.org) or Mike Stevens (mwstevens@smcps.org) at 301-475-0242 or check out the Forrest Center’s website (https://schools.smcps.org/tech/). 

