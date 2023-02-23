Official 2023 Maryland SkillsUSA Southern Region Competition Results

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Maryland SkillsUSA Southern Regional Competition took place on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center in Leonardtown, MD.
Students from the Forrest Center (FCTC) in St. Mary’s County, the Career & Technology Academy (CTA) in Calvert County, as well as North Point High School (NP) and the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center (Stethem) in Charles County participated in a wide variety of skilled trades’ competitions. Students receiving 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each contest advance to the state conference along with students whose contests are state only competitions.
Some competitions were done locally at the participating school due to low participation or lack of programs in that career field at the other high schools. These competitions have been noted if the school completed a local competition before the regional date. Some schools will send their top three straight to the state conference.
Contests results are as follows:
Advertising Design
Gold: Blake Brady, FCTC
Silver: Shyla Allgood, NP
Bronze: Yuki Ruiz, NP
Architectural Drafting
Gold: Nerissa Zobell, FCTC
Silver: Andrew Bethen, NP
Bronze: Sean Cooper, FCTC
Automotive Maintenance & Light Repair
Gold: Thomas Marshall, CTA
Silver: Aidan Klinc, NP
Bronze: Joshua Jones, NP
Automotive Service Technology
Gold: Angel Guzman, CTA
Silver: Brandon Gordon, NP
Bronze: Austin Howard, Stethem
Baking and Pastry Arts
Gold: Anna Tripp, FCTC
Silver: Tanner Gaton, CTA
Bronze: Danielle Washington, NP
Basic Health Care Skills
Gold: Manmeet Kaur, Stethem
Silver: Gracie Hutton, FCTC
Bronze: Amalachukwu Okaye, Stethem
Carpentry
Gold: Connor Wise, FCTC
Silver: Kasey Wheeler, FCTC
Bronze: Nathaniel Miliken, CTA
Cosmetology (CTA Only)
Gold: Adley Paau Pesquara, CTA
Silver: Lacey Hancock, CTA
Bronze: Casey Bowen, CTA
Crime Scene Investigation (CSI)
Gold: Gizelle Swann, Harlee Keen, & Kaelyn Buoy, NP
Silver: Madison Hurd, Aubrey Quiambas, & Aaliyah Davis, NP
Bronze: Amber Brown, Emma Hall, & Breanna Doyle, CTA
Criminal Justice
Gold: Keirstin Perez, NP
Silver: Madison Cookey, FCTC
Bronze: Aaron Sellow, NP
Culinary Arts
Gold: Jacob Adamson, CTA
Silver: Amy Ontko, CTA
Bronze: Quinn Maloit, CTA
Digital Cinema Production
Gold: Levi Maiers & Victoria McCreary, CTA
Silver: Taylor Hill & Catherine Smith, Stethem
Bronze: Sam Hall & Blake Hill, CTA
Electrical Construction Wiring
Gold: Victor Peña, NP
Silver: Matthew Strickland, FCTC
Bronze: Colton Raley, FCTC
Emergency Medical Technician
Gold: Caroline Robinson & Travis Winston, CTA
Silver: Christopher Bell & Kaelyn White, FCTC
Bronze: Hunter King & Kaileigh Weems, CTA
Firefighting
Gold: Riley Kulikowski, CTA
Silver: Cody Davenport, CTA
Bronze: Nick Boswell, CTA
First Aid/CPR
Gold: Amanda Hill, FCTC
Silver: Gabrielle Hicks, FCTC
Bronze: Amelia Whittington, FCTC
HVAC
Gold: William Walton, CTA
Silver: Jeffrey Wink, CTA
Bronze: Connor Finnegan, CTA
Internetworking
Gold: Amulya Akula, NP
Silver: Camille Van Erp, FCTC
Bronze: Weston Carr, FCTC
Nurse Assisting
Gold: Averi Lewis, CTA
Silver: Ali Alameer, FCTC
Bronze: Matthew Bowie, CTA
Sheet Metal
Gold: Luke Stevens, CTA
Silver: Nathan Lagimoniere, CTA
Bronze: Austin Crouse, CTA
TeamWorks (CTA Only)
Gold: Gariela Mejia Moran, Mason Kidwell, Tyler Smith, & Logan Kinner, CTA
Silver: Andrew Wroten, Ashley Zachary, Cameron Bowen, and Kira Paau, CTA
Technical Drafting
Gold: John Shorb, FCTC
Silver: Michael Owens, FCTC
Bronze: Jeff Martines, FCTC
Photography (CTA Only)
Gold: Nathan Coston, CTA
Silver: Waylon Trigger, CTA
Bronze: Charles Smith, CTA
Plumbing
Gold: Robert Phipps, CTA
Silver: Kaden Walp, CTA
Bronze: Jose Rodriguez, Stethem
Many industry partners volunteered their time creating, chairing, and judging competitions. Some donated supplies and materials for the competitions and prizes for the medalists. Thank you for your time and donation(s):
Local 26 Joint Apprenticeship Training Center (JATC)
Staff members from Medstar Hospital
Volunteers from the local Fire & Rescue Squads
Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department for hosting our Firefighting competition.
Staff members from the St. Mary’s, Charles, and Calvert County Sheriff’s Department
Staff members from the College of Southern Maryland
Staff members from the St. Mary’s County Government
Leonardtown Collision Center
WM Davis General Contractor
Calvert Broadcast
Queen Anne’s County Television
Many staff members from St. Mary’s, Charles, and Calvert County Public Schools
SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce and to help each student excel. A nonprofit national education association, SkillsUSA serves middle-school, high-school and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations (www.skillsusa.org). The SkillsUSA Maryland State Leadership and Skills Conference takes place March 24-25, 2023, in the Anne Arundel County & Baltimore areas (www.mdskillsusa.org).
For more information, contact Mary Thompson (mkthompson@smcps.org) or Mike Stevens (mwstevens@smcps.org) at 301-475-0242 or check out the Forrest Center’s website (https://schools.smcps.org/tech/).