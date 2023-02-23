Official 2023 Maryland SkillsUSA Southern Region Competition Results

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Maryland SkillsUSA Southern Regional Competition took place on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center in Leonardtown, MD.

Students from the Forrest Center (FCTC) in St. Mary’s County, the Career & Technology Academy (CTA) in Calvert County, as well as North Point High School (NP) and the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center (Stethem) in Charles County participated in a wide variety of skilled trades’ competitions. Students receiving 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each contest advance to the state conference along with students whose contests are state only competitions.

Some competitions were done locally at the participating school due to low participation or lack of programs in that career field at the other high schools. These competitions have been noted if the school completed a local competition before the regional date. Some schools will send their top three straight to the state conference.

Waiting to compete in First Aid/CPR Competition (students from CTA, FCTC, & Stethem) Competitors from the Digital Cinema Production competition pausing from presenting their scripts to the judges (students shown (not in order) Sam Hall, Makayla Maiers, Blake Hill, Victoria McCreary, Dominic Perrotta, Taylor Hill, Catherine Smith, and Wyatt Soellner) Various competitors from Advertising Design, Technical and Architectural Drafting after competing Lt. April Delabrer (Criminal Justice Instructor at FCTC) giving last minute pep talks to her Criminal Justice and CSI competitors Kasey Wheeler from FCTC competing in Carpentry Nabil Guffey (Auto Service Technology Instructor at FCTC) overseeing a competitor for Light Maintenance and Repair. Students from FCTC, CTA, & NP made cables and troubleshot some network issues to compete in Internetworking

Contests results are as follows:

Advertising Design

Gold: Blake Brady, FCTC

Silver: Shyla Allgood, NP

Bronze: Yuki Ruiz, NP

Architectural Drafting

Gold: Nerissa Zobell, FCTC

Silver: Andrew Bethen, NP

Bronze: Sean Cooper, FCTC

Automotive Maintenance & Light Repair

Gold: Thomas Marshall, CTA

Silver: Aidan Klinc, NP

Bronze: Joshua Jones, NP

Automotive Service Technology

Gold: Angel Guzman, CTA

Silver: Brandon Gordon, NP

Bronze: Austin Howard, Stethem

Baking and Pastry Arts

Gold: Anna Tripp, FCTC

Silver: Tanner Gaton, CTA

Bronze: Danielle Washington, NP

Basic Health Care Skills

Gold: Manmeet Kaur, Stethem

Silver: Gracie Hutton, FCTC

Bronze: Amalachukwu Okaye, Stethem

Carpentry

Gold: Connor Wise, FCTC

Silver: Kasey Wheeler, FCTC

Bronze: Nathaniel Miliken, CTA

Cosmetology (CTA Only)

Gold: Adley Paau Pesquara, CTA

Silver: Lacey Hancock, CTA

Bronze: Casey Bowen, CTA

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI)

Gold: Gizelle Swann, Harlee Keen, & Kaelyn Buoy, NP

Silver: Madison Hurd, Aubrey Quiambas, & Aaliyah Davis, NP

Bronze: Amber Brown, Emma Hall, & Breanna Doyle, CTA

Criminal Justice

Gold: Keirstin Perez, NP

Silver: Madison Cookey, FCTC

Bronze: Aaron Sellow, NP

Culinary Arts

Gold: Jacob Adamson, CTA

Silver: Amy Ontko, CTA

Bronze: Quinn Maloit, CTA

Digital Cinema Production

Gold: Levi Maiers & Victoria McCreary, CTA

Silver: Taylor Hill & Catherine Smith, Stethem

Bronze: Sam Hall & Blake Hill, CTA

Electrical Construction Wiring

Gold: Victor Peña, NP

Silver: Matthew Strickland, FCTC

Bronze: Colton Raley, FCTC

Emergency Medical Technician

Gold: Caroline Robinson & Travis Winston, CTA

Silver: Christopher Bell & Kaelyn White, FCTC

Bronze: Hunter King & Kaileigh Weems, CTA

Firefighting

Gold: Riley Kulikowski, CTA

Silver: Cody Davenport, CTA

Bronze: Nick Boswell, CTA

First Aid/CPR

Gold: Amanda Hill, FCTC

Silver: Gabrielle Hicks, FCTC

Bronze: Amelia Whittington, FCTC

HVAC

Gold: William Walton, CTA

Silver: Jeffrey Wink, CTA

Bronze: Connor Finnegan, CTA

Internetworking

Gold: Amulya Akula, NP

Silver: Camille Van Erp, FCTC

Bronze: Weston Carr, FCTC

Nurse Assisting

Gold: Averi Lewis, CTA

Silver: Ali Alameer, FCTC

Bronze: Matthew Bowie, CTA

Sheet Metal

Gold: Luke Stevens, CTA

Silver: Nathan Lagimoniere, CTA

Bronze: Austin Crouse, CTA

TeamWorks (CTA Only)

Gold: Gariela Mejia Moran, Mason Kidwell, Tyler Smith, & Logan Kinner, CTA

Silver: Andrew Wroten, Ashley Zachary, Cameron Bowen, and Kira Paau, CTA

Technical Drafting

Gold: John Shorb, FCTC

Silver: Michael Owens, FCTC

Bronze: Jeff Martines, FCTC

Photography (CTA Only)

Gold: Nathan Coston, CTA

Silver: Waylon Trigger, CTA

Bronze: Charles Smith, CTA

Plumbing

Gold: Robert Phipps, CTA

Silver: Kaden Walp, CTA

Bronze: Jose Rodriguez, Stethem

Many industry partners volunteered their time creating, chairing, and judging competitions. Some donated supplies and materials for the competitions and prizes for the medalists. Thank you for your time and donation(s):

Local 26 Joint Apprenticeship Training Center (JATC)

Staff members from Medstar Hospital

Volunteers from the local Fire & Rescue Squads

Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department for hosting our Firefighting competition.

Staff members from the St. Mary’s, Charles, and Calvert County Sheriff’s Department

Staff members from the College of Southern Maryland

Staff members from the St. Mary’s County Government

Leonardtown Collision Center

WM Davis General Contractor

Calvert Broadcast

Queen Anne’s County Television

Many staff members from St. Mary’s, Charles, and Calvert County Public Schools

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce and to help each student excel. A nonprofit national education association, SkillsUSA serves middle-school, high-school and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations (www.skillsusa.org). The SkillsUSA Maryland State Leadership and Skills Conference takes place March 24-25, 2023, in the Anne Arundel County & Baltimore areas (www.mdskillsusa.org).

For more information, contact Mary Thompson (mkthompson@smcps.org) or Mike Stevens (mwstevens@smcps.org) at 301-475-0242 or check out the Forrest Center’s website (https://schools.smcps.org/tech/).