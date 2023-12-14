Daven A. Williams

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, Detectives from the Vice/Narcotics Unit, with support from the Criminal Intelligence Unit, Special Operations Division, and Patrol Division of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, executed search warrants on a residence in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

During the search, narcotics suspected to be cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and psilocybin were recovered along with a scale and packaging materials. A loaded weapon was also recovered in the residence.

The resident of the apartment, Daven A. Williams, 38, was apprehended without incident a short time later at a nearby business and charged with multiple counts of Possession: CDS – Not Cannabis, Possession with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm in Relation to Drug Trafficking Crimes.

Mr. Williams is in custody at the St. Mary’s County Adult Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.