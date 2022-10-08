CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports this from earlier this afternoon about a crash that took place that sent one to the hospital and another into police custody.

At approximately 3:38 p.m. on October 7, first responders were dispatched to the 23000 block of Three Notch Road for reports of a vehicle accident with possible injuries.

Upon arrival, crews located two vehicles involved in a crash in the right side of the roadway.

One female patient was taken in for further treatment by EMS on the scene. She was later transported to a nearby hospital for additional treatment.

A man was also arrested at the scene for a possible DUI. No further details of the crash were provided.

