One Being Flown Out After Serious Collision In California

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On February 28, at approximately 7:59 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Patuxent Beach Road.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved, one of which had crashed into a pole.

Firefighters reported one occupant that was pinned and trapped was seriously injured. Crews requested a MEDEVAC for the patient.

The patient was quickly extricated from the vehicle by 8:12 p.m. and turned over to EMS for care. The patient was transported by ambulance to the MSPAC hanger at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport.

Police remain on the scene to continue the investigation and accident reconstruction.

Expect traffic delays in the area. Check the traffic cameras here.

Screenshot

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com