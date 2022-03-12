LOVEVILLE, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash this evening in Loveville that is sending one patient to the hospital.

At approximately 8:52 p.m. on March 11, first responders were called to the scene of a crash in the 28000 block of Point Lookout Road for a crash that was reported to be serious.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a single vehicle which had overturned and struck a power line pole, breaking the pole. A female patient was reported to be in trapped in the vehicle.

After being removed from the vehicle, EMS on the scene determined that the patient would need to be transported to a nearby trauma center. A helicopter from the Maryland State Police Aviation was called to land at the scene to make the transport.

Point Lookout Road is temporarily shut down in both directions.

SMECO has been called to the scene to assist with down power lines and shutting off any power at the scene.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.