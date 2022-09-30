Photo provided courtesy of the St. Leonard VFD.

LUSBY, Md. — At approximately 2:15 p.m. on September 29, first responders were dispatched to the 10900 block of Cedar Drive in Lusby for a shed fire.

First arriving units from Solomons found a 10×20 shed well involved with extension to a food trailer and other outside structures.

Crews from around Calvert County and St. Mary’s County responded to the fire.

Tanker 74 arrived on the scene with the personnel assisting with overhaul while the Tanker provided water supply.

Crews worked quickly to contain the fire. Several units from St. Mary’s County returned to their quarters within an hour.

One firefighter from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department reportedly suffered injuries during the response.

No further details about any injuries have been provided.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details about the investigation as they are made available.

