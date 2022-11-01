One Flown Another Injured Out After Serious Rear-End Collision In Loveville

LOVEVILLE, Md. – On November 1, 2022 at approximately 12:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area of Sunnyside Road.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a rear-end collision with one occupant trapped.

Firefighters extricated the single occupant and turned the patient over to EMS.

A total of two people was reportedly injured and a third person signed a care refusal on the scene.

EMS requested a MEDEVAC for one patient. The second patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Shortly after, MSP Trooper 7 arrived at the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital landing site and transported the patient to Capital Region Trauma Center.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

