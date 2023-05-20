One Flown Out After Serious Two-Vehicle Collision In Loveville

LOVEVILLE, Md. – On May 19, at approximately 9:22 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area of Frederick Lane.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles off the roadway with one patient injured and trapped. Firefighters extricated the patient and a MEDEVAC was requested. EMS evaluated and cared for the patient on the scene.

Firefighters established the landing zone nearby at the MDOT State Highway Administration. Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 7 arrived and flew the patient to Baltimore Shock Trauma Center for treatment. One driver signed a care refusal.

Police remain on the scene to investigate the collision.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com