One Flown To Trauma Center After Serious T-Bone Collision In Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On June 30th, at approximately 12:23 p.m., a serious motor vehicle accident occurred on southbound Three Notch Road at the intersection of Loveville Road. Emergency personnel, including police, fire, and rescue, promptly responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, crews discovered two vehicles off the roadway in a T-bone style collision. Multiple occupants were reportedly injured, and one was trapped inside a vehicle. Firefighters worked to remove the driver’s door and roof to extricate the trapped occupant.

A MEDEVAC was requested, and firefighters established a landing zone at Oakville Elementary School for the Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 2.

MSPAC Trooper 2 arrived and transported the female patient to the UM Capital Region Trauma Center for care. At least one person signed a care refusal on the scene.

