LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On October 13, at approximately 1:33 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving an ambulance on Point Lookout Road at the intersection of St. Andrews Church Road.

Additional crews arrived and found the ambulance and a sedan involved with one person trapped. The patient was extracted from the passenger side of the sedan.

EMS transported the patient to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with minor injuries.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

