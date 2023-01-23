One Injured After Collision In Leonardtown

UPDATE – 9:18 a.m. – An ambulance was requested back to the scene to assess a 19-year-old patient.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 23, 2023 at approximately 8:40 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area of Washington Street.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved with one occupant reportedly injured.

EMS evaluated the patient on the scene and transported them to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

