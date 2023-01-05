One Injured After Rear-End Collision In Callaway

CALLAWAY Md. – On January 5, 2023 at approximately 5:29 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area of King’s Christian Academy.

Crews arrived and found a rear-end collision in the roadway with multiple people reportedly injured.

EMS evaluated two patients on the scene and transported one to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. One care refusal was signed on the scene.

Firefighters cleared the road of debris and fluids.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com