One Injured After Rear-End Collision In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK Md. – On January 5, 2023 at approximately 2:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Kessler Body and Equipment.

Crews arrived and found a rear-end collision in the roadway with multiple people reportedly injured.

EMS evaluated two patients on the scene and transported one to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

One care refusal was signed on the scene.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com