One Injured After Serious Collision Involving Fire Truck In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On July 6, 2023, at approximately 9:23 a.m., a serious motor vehicle accident involving fire apparatus occurred on Leonardtown Road in the area of Forest Knolls Place.

According to reports, the College Park Volunteer Fire Department fire truck, Foam 812, was broke down on the side of the road when it was struck from behind by an SUV. The collision resulted in one occupant being injured and trapped in the SUV.

Emergency personnel and police quickly responded to the scene and firefighters were able to extricate the patient from the SUV. The patient was then transported by ambulance to UM Capital Region Trauma Center for treatment. The crew members of Foam 812 were unharmed in the crash.

