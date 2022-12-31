MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On December 30, 2022 at approximately 7:01 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious single motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Ben Oaks Drive. The operator was reportedly trapped and semi-conscious.

Upon arrival, crews found a single vehicle off the roadway with the lone operator trapped and injured. Firefighters completed the extraction in less than ten minutes and turned the patient over to EMS for care.

EMS evaluated the patient on the scene and transported them to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department

