One Injured After Two Vehicle Collision In Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On September 13, 2023 at approximately 1:00 p.m., emergency personnel responded to Yowaiski Mill Road and Tin Top School Road for a motor vehicle accident.

According to officials, two vehicles were involved in the collision and one person sustained injuries. The occupant was evaluated on the scene by EMS and then transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for further treatment. One care refusal was signed on the scene.

One of the vehicles involved struck an electrical box, which caused damage and required repairs. SMECO was notified and responded to the scene to make the necessary repairs.

Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

