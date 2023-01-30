LEONARDTOWN, Md – We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash this evening that has sent one occupant to the hospital.

At approximately 6:06 p.m. on January 29, first responders were called to St. Andrew’s Church Rd in the area of Fairgrounds Rd for a reported crash.

Upon arrival, crews located two vehicles involved in the crash, one of which had gone off the roadway.

One patient is being transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com