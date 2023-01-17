One Injured After Vehicle Overturns In Great Mills

GREAT MILLS, Md. – On January 16, 2023 at approximately 8:39 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Pegg Road in the area of Lexington Drive.

Crews arrived and found a single motor vehicle overturned in the roadway with one injured. The single occupant was able to self-extricate from the vehicle.

EMS evaluated the patient on the scene. Ambulance A396 transported the patient to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com