One Injured After Vehicle Overturns In Prince Frederick

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On January 20, 2023 at approximately 6:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident in the 1100 block of German Chapel Road.

Crews arrived and found a single vehicle overturned off the roadway with one occupant injured. Firefighters stabilized the vehicle, removed windows and brought the patient out through the front windshield.

The patient was transported to a local trauma center for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Photos courtesy of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.

