One Injured After Vehicle Overturns In Prince Frederick
One Injured After Vehicle Overturns In Prince Frederick

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On January 20, 2023 at approximately 6:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident in the 1100 block of German Chapel Road. 

Crews arrived and found a single vehicle overturned off the roadway with one occupant injured. Firefighters stabilized the vehicle, removed windows and brought the patient out through the front windshield. 

The patient was transported to a local trauma center for treatment. 

One Injured After Vehicle Overturns In Prince Frederick

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.  

Photos courtesy of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department. 

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com 

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *