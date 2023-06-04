DAMERON, Md – On June 3, 2023 at approximately 11:42 a.m., police, fire and medical personnel responded to a serious motorcycle collision in Dameron in the area of St. Jerome’s Neck Rd.

When crews arrived they discovered two motorcycles involved in the collision and no other vehicles.

EMS evaluated the two occupants of the motorcycles. One of the operators sustained serious injuries.

According to one of the operators of the motorcycle, they were riding in formation with 25+ motorcycles when a mishap turned bad.

EMS requested a MEDEVAC for one of the occupants and a landing zone was established at St. Michaels Church in Ridge.

The one patient was transported to Capital Regional Medical Center and the second patient was transported by ground to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital to be treated for injuries.

We will provide updates as they become available.

