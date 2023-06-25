HOLLYWOOD, Md – On June 25, 2023 at approximately 3:34 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a two vehicle collision in Hollywood in the area of Clover Hill Rd.

Units arrived on scene and found two vehicles off of the roadway. This collision involved four occupants.

EMS evaluated the occupants of the vehicles and one of the occupants refused further care.

Of the three patients left to be evaluated two of the patients were transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and EMS requested a MEDEVAC for the last patient.

A landing zone was established for Maryland State Trooper 7 at Oakville Elementary School where the patient will be transported to Capital Regional Trauma Center to be treated for injuries.

We will provide updates as they become available.

