SAINT INIGOES, Md – On March 26, 2023 at approximately 5:40 p.m., police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a single motor vehicle collision in Saint Inigoes in the area of Chisleytown Road.

Police arrived on scene and reported the single vehicle in the woods.

It was reported there was no entrapment.

EMS requested a MEDEVAC and a landing zone was established on Packard Court.

The patient was transported to Capital Region Medical Center to be treated for injuries.

We will provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at News@thebaynet.com