LEXINGTON PARK, Md – On April 1, 2023 at approximately 2:15 a.m., police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle collision in Hermanville area of Bradley Way.

Crews arrived on scene and found a single vehicle off the roadway. The single vehicle hit a telephone pole and a tree before coming to a complete stop.

It was reported one male occupant was operating the vehicle.

EMS evaluated the patient and requested a MEDEVAC.

Due to the weather helicopters were grounded and the patient had to be transported by ground to Capital Regional Trauma Center.

Police investigated evidence on the scene and reported the operator showed signs of impairment.

SMECO was advised of the pole being down.

