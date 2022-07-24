CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash this evening that has reportedly left one person with injuries.

At approximately 9:15 p.m. on July 23, first responders were called to the scene on Wildewood Parkway, in the area of Cherry Laurel Parkway for the reported crash.

First responders were advised of the crash by someone who was in the area that the crash had taken place, and that there were potential injuries.

Crews arrived and discovered two vehicles involved in the crash, both of which were still in the roadway but were separated by several hundred feet. The second car was located near Sycamore Hollow Drive.

EMS began to provide medical treatment for one of the patients who was involved in the crash upon arrival.

They would be transported by ground for additional treatment at a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story.

Avoid the scene if possible and expect delays in the area.

