One Transported After Crash In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash that took place this evening in Leonardtown.

At approximately 4:32 p.m. on September 1, first responders were dispatched to Fairgrounds Road in the area of Clay Hill Road for a reported crash involving two vehicles.

Crews arrived and located both vehicles with one possible injury.

EMS evaluated the patient and determined that they were in need of further medical treatment for minor injuries.

They were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The road was reopened soon after.

