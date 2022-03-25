One Transported After Single Vehicle Roll Over In Port Republic

PORT REPUBLIC, Md. – On March 24, at approximately 2:02 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a single vehicle accident in the 2400 Block of Western Shores Blvd. near Vern Road. The vehicle was reported to be overturned with occupants trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene and found the single vehicle on its side with one occupant trapped and wires down in the roadway. Firefighters began stabilization and worked to remove the roof to extricate the trapped victim. The patient was extracted and turned over to Ambulance 78 for ground transport to a local trauma center. MEDAVAC was requested but down due to weather conditions.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the St Leonard Volunteer Fire Department

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com