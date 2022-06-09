One Transported After T-Bone Collision In Callaway

CALLAWAY, Md. – On June 9, at approximately 3:20 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious two-vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area of Weis Grocery store in Callaway.

Crews arrived on the scene and found two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision. Upon arrival none of the occupants were trapped; one subject was reportedly laying on the ground with injures.

Two other occupants were also checked out by EMS on the scene.

The injured patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. The two other patients signed care refusals on the scene.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

