One Transported After Vehicle Crashes Into Building At Fox Run Shopping Center

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Today, May 11, just after 12:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a vehicle into the building with one trapped in the 600 block of Solomons Island Road (Fox Run Shopping Center). Reporting one subject unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene and located two patients. One patient was extricated from the vehicle by emergency crews and a second patient, who was an occupant inside the building was treated.

One patient was transported and the other refused transport to the hospital. Both sustained minor injuries.

The accident is being investigated by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the store is being examined for structural integrity by a Calvert County building inspector.

Photos courtesy of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department