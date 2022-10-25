One Transported To Hospital After Rollover Crash In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 25, 2022 at approximately 7:22 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Corporate Drive.

Crews arrived and found a single vehicle overturned off the roadway showing smoke and fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

One occupant was reported to be injured on the scene.

EMS transported the patient to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

