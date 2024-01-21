Openings on SMC Democratic Central Committee

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Democratic Central Committee is accepting applications to fill five (5) vacancies on the SMCDCC—2 female and 3 male positions. Candidates must be a registered Democrat, reside in St. Mary’s County and identify as either female, male, or non-binary (to fulfill our gender-balanced committee requirement).

To apply, please email a resume including the candidate’s address and contact information to SMCDemocrats@gmail.com.

Candidates may also apply by mailing the required documentation to PO Box 425, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

The deadline to apply is the end of the day on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

For additional information, please see https://www.stmarysdemocrats.org/vacancy_notice_january_2024