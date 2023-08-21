Opinion: Hollywood’s Greed Is Backfiring

As movie production costs continue to rise, Hollywood has leaned into what they know is a sure thing to make a profit. This mentality has brought us many ongoing series of movie franchises like The Fast and the Furious, James Bond, and the never-ending saga of Star Wars.

Although action-packed, these movies offer nothing more than explosions and no real meaning behind the story. They are released, reworked, and regurgitated, being fed to what Hollywood believes are lower-intelligence lemmings. They give audiences guns, muscles, and fast cars, but we really want original storytelling.

When Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One came to theaters, Barbie and Oppenheimer blew it out of the water. We want and deserve more than just Tom Cruise running on top of a train. The theater is a magnificent gateway to imagination and inspiration. We go there to laugh, cry, connect, and learn something. Ticket sales are proving that to Hollywood right now.

While the occasional trilogy can be a great way to get a fully fleshed-out story, these elongated franchises should be a dying breed. Yes, there will always be an audience for these types of films, but Disney learned the hard way when it passed on the Sound of Freedom, which has grossed $155 million and is about to be released internationally. Huge mistake, Mickey.

Independent films are also getting more attention with limited theatrical releases and ample opportunities on streaming services because we want something new and one of a kind. I had the pleasure of attending the Sundance Film Festival in Utah this past January, and most of the indie debuts have made a showing on streaming services and theaters alike. Pretty Baby, Run, Rabbit Run, and Murder in Big Horn all found their way out to the public, and the people were pleased.

Storytelling is arguably the oldest trade in history, a treasured tradition handed down by generations. Hollywood is a big reason movie theaters suffer; if more original stories were being told, audiences would surely return. It wouldn’t hurt if theaters would lower the popcorn price too!

Hollywood plays it safe because they don’t respect the craft of film and the power that it yields. They care about money, prestige, and flashing lights. It’s the artists and the audiences who suffer. If you can support an independent film that finds its way to a theater near you, check it out. After all, we pay their paychecks. Let’s give real filmmakers a chance to help us get lost in a world of wonder instead of a cycle of rubbish.

