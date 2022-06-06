LA PLATA, Md. – In partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Trust, Charles County Government announces the 2023 Outreach and Restoration Grant Program is now open for applications. Non-profit organizations, community and homeowner associations, and faith-based organizations are encouraged to apply.

This program encourages outreach, community engagement activities, and on-the-ground restoration projects that increase knowledge, change behavior, and accelerate stewardship of natural resources that involve residents restoring natural resources to improve the water quality of the Chesapeake Bay and its rivers.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 4 p.m. Charles County is also looking for projects that include:

-Educating retail and food businesses on proper waste management and litter prevention while engaging businesses in area clean-ups

-Educating homeowners on how to maintain stormwater best management practices (BMPs)

-Restoring wetlands, streams, floodplains, or other natural resources

-Tree plantings, rain gardens, or bioretention areas

-Reclamation of vacant lots for pavement removal and stormwater BMP installation

-Educating the community on the appropriate use of road salt and other deicers

Applicants can request funds from one of the following tracks:

Track 1: Outreach/Knowledge Building Projects (up to $30,000) that measurably increase public understanding and engagement related to the public health benefits, challenges, and solutions to restore Maryland’s natural resources.

Track 2: Behavior Change Projects (up to $50,000) that measurably increase the adoption of environmentally responsible behaviors that aid in the restoration of Maryland’s natural resources.

Track 3: Restoration Projects (up to $50,000) that engage people in on-the-ground community-based projects that benefit both the community and the quality of one or more natural resources.

Track 4: Outreach and Restoration Projects (up to $75,000) that combine elements from Track 1 and Track 3 above to achieve increased meaningful and measurable outcomes.

For additional information or to apply for the grant program, visit https://cbtrust.org/grants/outreach-and-restoration/. For additional questions, contact Nguyen Le at 410-974-2941, ext. 110, or nle@cbtrust.org. Residents with special needs, contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.