Overnight Duplex Fire In Waldorf Under Investigation, Firefighter Injured

WALDORF, Md. – In the early hours of November 17, 2023 at approximately 2:26 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire reported in the 4100 block of Logteal Drive. 911 received a call “something was on fire maybe a shed”.

Upon arrival, crews found a two-story duplex emitting smoke and fire through the roof, and the adjacent shed engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly initiated their exterior operations, organizing hose lines and positioning ladders. Fortunately, the families residing in the vicinity managed to evacuate safely.

By 3:00 a.m., the firefighters had successfully contained and brought the blaze under control. They continued to extinguish any remaining fire in the area. The assistance of SMECO was requested to help secure the power. A total of 2 alarms were raised, and the response involved 71 firefighters.

One firefighter injured their hand during operations, but no transport was required. One homeowner was evaluated by EMS for smoke inhalation but declined further medical assistance.

The smoke alarms were present and activated. However, there were no fire alarms or sprinkler systems in place.

The displaced family, accompanied by three dogs, as well as a neighbor, received support and aid from the American Red Cross during this challenging time.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was notified and dispatched to the scene. The State Fire Marshal determined the fire originated in a shed located behind the home. The estimated loss of $400,000.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal at 443-550-6833.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and updates will be shared as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

