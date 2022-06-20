HYATTSVILLE, Md. — On Saturday, June 18th, Super Bowl Champion and hometown hero Rodney McLeod returned to Prince George’s County to host his 8th Annual Youth Football Camp.

The camp, held at DeMatha Catholic High School, was free of charge and open to all children ages 8 to 14.

The safety for the Indianapolis Colts created this camp program to instill values such as confidence, motivation, and leadership into the minds of children. These values that will help them to succeed later in life.

In addition, the camp gives these young athletes a chance to learn more about the game of football and develop a positive attitude.

Rodney McLeod will not be the only notable person in attendance. Multiple special guests are slated to show up at the camp, including McLeod’s wife and co-founder of Change Our Future Erika McLeod, Hyattsville Councilwoman Joanne Waszczak, and 2012 7th round NFL Draft Pick Cam Johnson.

In an interview with ABC 7 WJLA News, McLeod said, “We are very excited about the upcoming youth football camp. It’s been a couple of years since we held our annual football camp in person back in P.G. County.

As a P.G. County native and former player at DeMatha High School, I love using my story to inspire and motivate others to become successful.”

To learn more about Rodney McLeod’s football camp and other programs and activities, visit https://changeourfuture.org/.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.