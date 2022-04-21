Pamela Kay Quade, 62, of Mechanicsville, MD, formerly of Winchester, VA, passed away on April 13, 2022 in Mechanicsville, MD. Born on March 10, 1960 in Winchester, VA, she was the daughter of the late Minnie Ashby and the late Jesse Ashby.

Pamela was the loving wife of Gregory M. Quade, whom she married in Leonardtown, MD.

She is survived by her children Rocky Buckler of Mechanicsville, MD, Stoney Buckler of Mechanicsville, MD, and April Quade of Mechanicsville, MD, her brothers Randy Ashby of Winchester, VA, Robert Ashby of Winchester, VA, and Mike Ashby of Winchester, VA, as well as one grandchild.

All services will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.