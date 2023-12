Pamela Lee Fowler, 77, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2023.

Born on July 8, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Billy Donald Henry and Hazel Charlene Henry.

Pamela married her beloved husband, David Lee Fowler on June 27, 1984.

Pamela enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved painting and dogs.

Pamela is survived by her children, Brandy Glenn (Latham) of Mechanicsville, MD, Darren Lumpkins (Jennifer) of Mechanicsville, MD and Holly Hauck of Maryland; step-children, Travis Fowler of Virginia, Amy Adams of Maryland, and Justin Fowler of Virginia; grandchildren, Brian Hauck, Kaylie Glenn, William Glenn, Bradley Morgan, Mason Lumpkins, Nathan Cloud, Kathryn Cloud, Jaylen Alago, Courtney Alago, Blake Fowler, Dalton Morkovin, and Andrew Crone; sisters, Roslyn Monsees, Susan Henry, and Lori Kercher.

She is predeceased by her husband and parents.

All services are private.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD.