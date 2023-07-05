Pat Kepferle Memorial Trust Doubles The Generations SEED Scholarship Awards For The Class Of ‘23

PORT TOBACCO, Md. – The annual scholarship fund established in memory of 1999 Great Mills High School graduate, Pat Kepferle, contributed funds to Generations, Inc. enabling it to award twice as many class of ’23 graduates with SEED scholarships.

After a full year of fundraising, Generations, Inc. awarded six $1,000 SEED scholarships to graduates from North Point High School, Thomas Stone High School, St. Charles High School, Westlake High School, LaPlata High School, and St. Mary’s Ryken High School. Then The Kepferle Memorial Trust’s support helped double the awards so a total of twelve students received $1,000 awards. The six additional students are graduates from North Point High School.

The Kepferle memorial scholarship was established after 18 year old Pat suddenly died from vaccine- preventable meningococcal meningitis on March 5, 2000 while attending Towson University. This year, the trust awarded Generations, Inc. funds to help more Charles County, MD residents begin their post-secondary education.

Additional information about meningitis prevention can be found at the Kimberly Coffey Foundation – https://kimberlycoffeyfoundation.org.

Generations, Inc. was founded in 2017 to provide community-based awareness programs, activities, and supports for teenage youth. In 2019 the 501(c)3 non-profit charitable organization established its SEED scholarship, to provide financial assistance to students who live in and/or attend high school in Charles County, MD as they prepare to begin their first year of college or trade school.

Additional information about Generations, Inc. can be found on its website at https://generationsusa.org