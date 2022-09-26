Patricia Claire "Pat" Jackson

Patricia Claire Jackson, 90, of Leonardtown, MD (formerly of Waldorf, MD) passed away on September 16, 2022 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD.

She was born on May 12, 1932 in Belmont, VA to the late Harry Stoner and Alice Nuckolls.

Pat spent her entire career employed by the General Services Administration in Washington D.C. as a building manager for many dedicated years until her retirement. She raised five wonderful children and enjoyed spending time with them, her grandchildren and her siblings. Her hobbies included going to the casinos, especially with her sister, Arlene, and playing the slot machines. She was a member of Olivet United Methodist Church in Spotsylvania, VA.

Pat is survived by her children: Carolyn Pilkerton (Thomas) of Hollywood, MD, Julie Heindel (Michael) of Airville, PA; and Timothy Hurley of Crockett, TX; her daughter-in-law: Kathy Richardson of Mechanicsville, MD; 13 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her children, Charles Hurley and Debra Burroughs; her daughter-in-law, Sherry Hurley; and her siblings, Arlene Gentry, Evelyn Brown, Madeline Miller, Dorothy Millsaps, Hazel Roberts and Neil Stoner.

Family will receive on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated at 12:00 p.m. by Reverend Joe Orlando, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, MD.

