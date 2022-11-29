Patricia Michelle Hutchins Bennett, 60 of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away suddenly on November 21,2022. Patricia was born on April 4,1962 in Baltimore, MD, to the late Loretta (Mickey) and Albert Hutchins.

Patricia was a caregiver and a nurse. As part of her caring nature, she mentored her nephew, Shane Campbell, Samantha Campbell and Jessica Cook Jackson. She lovingly took them under her wings and was known as “Mom” to them. Patricia was a Navy Sailors wife and a nurse of 20+years. She loved listening to music, dancing with her children and husband. Before she became ill, she loved to work and shop for her dolls. She loved her cats Noami, Deuce, Fluffy and Molly. She will forever be in our hearts and will be our Nightingale Angel watching over us from above.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Loretta (Mickey); father, Albert and her son, William. She has joined them again in Heaven after months of being hospitalized.

Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Alfred D. Bennett; daughter, Rebecca L. Kraft and grandchildren, Nicholas, Kamarada, Wilhelmina Orion-Enoch, as well as Liam and Emma. She is also survived by her older sister, Loretta.

Viewing and visitation will be Sunday, December 4, 2022 from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD. Funeral services will be Monday, December 5, 2022 at 9:30 am at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, Mechanicsville, MD. Interment will immediately follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623.