Patricia Smith receives an Official Citation from the St. Mary’s County House Delegation upon her Retirement

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) congratulates Patricia A. Smith upon her retirement after a remarkable 50+ years of public service at the agency. Ms. Smith received a Commendation from the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, as well as an Official Citation from the St. Mary’s County House Delegation.

After graduating from Great Mills High School, Ms. Smith began her career with SMCHD as Executive Assistant to the Health Officer with Dr. William Marek. She continued in the position for over fifty years, working closely with four health officers during that time.

“Ms. Smith’s faithful public service and dedication to this community have been outstanding,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Her career has been distinguished by her grace, patience, and fortitude. We will all miss her very much and wish her the best in her retirement.”

