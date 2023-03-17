Jaquan Allyn Wright

WALDORF, Md. – On March 14 at 9:14 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop on St. Charles Parkway and Gallery Place in Waldorf after observing a traffic violation.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer detected a strong odor of burnt marijuana and raw marijuana. Further investigation revealed the driver was in possession of marijuana and a loaded firearm which was not registered.

Jaquan Allyn Wright, 26, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle. On March 15, a district court commissioner released Wright on personal recognizance.

Officer Vanover is investigating.

